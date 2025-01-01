Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones at 2025 ESSENCE Festival, Alicia Keys at Tiffany & Co Blue Book Gala, Leon Thomas at BET Week 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

The deluxe edition of Coco Jones’ Why Not More? adds eight tracks, expanding her debut album with fresh collaborations.

Alicia Keys appears on the “Other Side Of Love (Remix),” creating a generational R&B moment.

Jones’ evolution from Disney star to R&B force is reflected in the project’s sound and features.

Coco Jones is answering the big question of her debut album, Why Not More?, by giving fans exactly that: more. On Friday (Aug. 15), she dropped the project’s deluxe edition, which added eight songs onto the original tracklist.

Fans will recognize a few of them, like “Is It Mine” with Lady London and “Control Freak,” both of which surfaced on an expanded version of the LP in May. She also added the Leon Thomas-assisted remix of “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” her first No. 1 on R&B radio.

As for the new material, the most exciting record from Why Not More? (MORE!) is the “Other Side Of Love (Remix)” featuring Alicia Keys. Jones hinted at the collaboration last week with a cover of “If I Ain’t Got You,” then followed it up with a screenshot of the R&B legend messaging her, “Let’s create some magic.”

Other records worth diving into include “Easy” and “Love So Big,” the latter of which was seemingly inspired by her soon-to-be husband, Donovan Mitchell. Take a listen below.

Speaking with People, Jones said Why Not More? pulls from “multiple experiences,” not just her own but also those of the collaborators who’ve lived their own love stories over the years. “I feel like the through line of everyone's life, even though we're going through it in different ways, is the tug of war of wanting to be in love and relationships — the good and the bad of them and how they affect you as a human being,” she explained.

“I think that's just a very relatable topic in general to write from,” the singer added.

Jones hasn’t said if she’ll take the deluxe album on the road, but it’s safe to say fans wouldn’t mind. For now, she’s busy wrapping her run as Hilary Banks in the fourth and final season of “Bel-Air.”