Coi Leray is preparing to be a mother. On Wednesday (Jan. 1), the “Players” hitmaker kicked off the new year by announcing that she and Trippie Redd are expecting their first child.

“I’m a rock star mommy. We [are] ready for 2025,” Leray captioned a photo dump on Instagram. Among the images were a picture of her lifting her shirt to show off her baby bump, a drawing of Disney’s Stitch with “Mommy” written over it, and Redd resting his arm on her belly.

“Congrats! You finally got what you wanted. You're gonna love the journey, sis,” Shenseea, who worked with Leray on 2024’s Never Gets Late Here, commented. “Congratulations, my baby,” Lola Brooke shared, while Anycia said, “Mama Coi is [about] to hit different.” Mariah the Scientist, Melii, JT, Yung Miami, Ice Spice and GloRilla also joined fans in showing their support.

“Pregnancy is in the air,” a social media user joked. As Rap-Up previously reported, Flo Milli is another one of Hip Hop’s beloved stars expected to give birth later in the year. DreamDoll also confirmed her pregnancy on Wednesday.

Leray and Redd began dating in 2019, though they unfortunately split that same year. After a few subliminals and name-drops — she mentioned the “Dark Knight Dummo” artist on Blue Moon’s "Isabel Marant" — they eventually reunited in August 2024.

Musically, Leray dropped Lemon Cars in May 2024. The six-song EP introduced tracks like “Can’t Come Back,” “Coke Bottle Body” featuring Skilla Baby and “Wanna Come Thru” with Mike WiLL Made-It, who executive produced the project. “This song is about me on my grown and sexy,” she said of the record. “Grown and sexy means being so in love with yourself — that it is one of the most sexiest, maturest, grownest things that a woman can do.”

Later in November, she released her first singles as a newly independent artist: “Heart Don’t Lie” and “Candy Crush.” It’s also worth noting that Leray spent much of 2024’s latter half as a supporting act on Jhené Aiko’s “The Magic Hour Tour.”