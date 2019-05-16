Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Flo Milli put the pregnancy speculation to rest after teasing fans left and right for weeks. On Monday (Nov. 25) evening, the “Conceited” rapper gave everyone a closer look at her growing belly bump.

“Only b**ch I’m in a competition with is me,” Flo Milli captioned her glam photos. In the comments section, love poured in from Dreezy, Aliyah’s Interlude, Anycia, Ms Banks, and the Clermont Twins. Among the many other replies, one fan hilariously wrote, “I thought you wasn’t humping," in reference to Flo Milli and Monaleo’s “We Not Humping (Remix)."

“Baby girl, you [are] not bloated. You [are] showing,” read another reply with a little over 3,000 likes. Earlier in the month, Flo Milli responded to the initial pregnancy rumors with, “Damn, I can’t be bloated?” Though she didn’t confirm or deny if they were true then, she certainly set the record straight on early Tuesday (Nov. 26).

“Flo mommy s**t,” the Alabama native tweeted. In a separate post, she joked, “I can’t even see my coochie no more. That’s crazy.” Fans will, in the meantime, have to wait for the gender reveal.

Flo Milli’s Fine Ho, Stay came out in March with the “Never Lose Me (Remix)” featuring SZA and Cardi B, “Understand,” and “Edible” with Gunna. Additional contributions came from Anycia and Monaleo, while production was handled by the likes of Cardo Got Wings, ATL Jacob and Derrick Milano.

“It’s me expressing myself a little bit more to my personality,” she told ELLE about the project. “Before, I was giving one side of Flo Milli, and now, I’m giving everybody different sides of me. It’s a vulnerable vibe where people get to hear my experiences. I feel like it’s very relatable for women, and I feel like it will help.”

Flo Milli has also been stacking up collaborations throughout the year. 2024 saw her featured on Latto’s “Sunday Service (Remix),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Roc Steady” and most recently, Skepta’s “Why Lie?”