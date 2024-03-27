Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coi Leray took to social media to inform fans about what she learned about the breast implant procedure after she left her consultation. The multi-tweet post was extremely informative for fans who were similarly curious, while others felt as if she was sharing what many already knew.

In her initial post, she said, “Went to my consultation for my t*ts and here’s everything I didn’t know… 1) the implant only last 10-20 years depending on what you get 2) you can’t lift your arms up for a month straight after surgery 3) the implant can burst inside of you 4) when you lift heavy things, the implants will move.”

She followed up the post by exclaiming, “4) lift **** 5) the breast is a implant that gets inserted inside so massages don’t make the implant softer it just helps stretches the skin 6) scarring 7) nipples can get bigger and can look like big *ss nipples depending on who does a good job.”

Lastly, she shared, “Breast implants have to be changed every 10-20 years depending on which type you get. This can also burst inside of you,” with a video of a silicon implant in her hand. One fan stated, “Coi when you have a baby your boobs with grow!! Don't get surgery, so many people regret it after a couple years, you're perfect just the way you are.”

The “Blick Blick” rapper has been a longtime advocate for natural bodies and “skinny girls.” In the past, she has expressed her thoughts about people telling her that she should get her body done or that she is too skinny to dance the way that she does.

During her beef with Latto, she reacted after she compared her body shape to a blunt in a song. She was adamant that the constant focus on her body is getting old and that she would rather people not mention it at all.

Leray has been on the road as support for Jhene Aiko’s sold-out arena tour. The popular femcee has been the topic of conversation on many outlets due to her rekindled relationship with ex and multi-platinum artist Trippie Redd at the 2024 REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, GA.

Press play on her newest track, “Coke Bottle Body” with Skilla Baby below!