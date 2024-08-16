Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli performs at 2024 REVOLT WORLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT WORLD brought their exciting three-day experience back to Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 20-22. The immersive event featured candid, impactful panels, masterclasses, various DJ sets and groundbreaking performances from some of the most prominent artists in the culture.

For the 2024 iteration, attendees could check out sets and conversations with A-list stars Caresha aka Yung Miami, Rob49, Ari Fletcher, Cash Cobain, Flo Milli, and even legends like Cam’ron and Offset. REVOLT’s main goal was to offer “a first-of-its-kind event reimagining the intersection of culture and creativity” that also helped establish a platform for creators. Wal-Mart powered the experience.

2024 REVOLT WORLD hosted appearances from dozens of the most popular innovators in Black culture. Whether it was live tapings of “Drink Champs,” “Caresha Please,” and “Big Facts” or informative discussions with stars like Pusha T, DDG, Boosie Badazz, and ScHoolboy Q, the multi-day event was one for the ages. Rap-Up dissected seven of the most exciting moments that made the experience unforgettable for talent and guests. Peep them below!

1. “Caresha Please” Live Was A Hit Once Again

Yung Miami is one of the most dynamic hosts in the industry. After setting the tone with her jam-packed first live show with Ari Fletcher in 2023, fans were excited to see how her following conversations would go. This year, her in-depth sit-down with Boosie Badazz led him to express his unique take on raising a child who is part of the LGBTQ+ community. While some people didn’t agree with his stance, others appreciated the emcee’s honesty when it came to his family. Laced with a luxurious set including multiple high-end designer bags, Caresha delivered on the entertaining questions and timely inclusion of her hit card game, Resha Roulette.

2. Women Creatives Proved They’re Running The Industry

Some of the most prominent artists in today’s musical landscape are women. You truly can’t ignore how many dope female recording artists are popping off. REVOLT WORLD showcased exciting performances from multiplatinum stars like Flo Milli and Coi Leray, plus a soulful display from R&B superstar Mariah The Scientist. This marked one of Mariah’s last headlining performances before hitting the road to support fellow Atlanta creative Latto. Women didn’t just dominate behind the mic; famous disc jockeys like Domo Wells and DJ Tori Brixx blazed their separate sets.

Speaking about her involvement during the three-day experience, esteemed DJ and fashion designer Wells expressed, “I had a great time DJing and moderating the ‘Future of Fashion’ panel with Law Roach and Kollin Carter at REVOLT WORLD. It’s masterful how the organizers unite so many industries under one house to entertain and inform. I’m rarely given space to show up in music and fashion simultaneously. Most people box you into one slot, so I’m grateful they let me stretch out that way.”

3. Live Podcast Shows Were A Huge Draw For Fans

Podcasts have become a massive draw for fans over the last few years. Live conversations from some of REVOLT’s marquee shows helped bring in people over the three-day activation. Whether it was REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels’ “The Blackprint,” Atlanta’s “Big Facts,” or “The Baller Alert Show,” people showed up in droves to support their favorite hosts during their set times. Each show had guests, including exciting conversations with famous names like NFL MVP Cam Newton, Method Man, Lil Duval, and many more. Even rising stars like Lay Bankz, Skilla Baby, Sukihana, and more had fans hyped over stories about their rise to prominence.

Skilla Baby’s statement regarding Hip Hop being a young man’s game went viral after he proclaimed that only a few “old rappers” can stay relevant, using Drake and Future to prove his point. “The Future of Podcasting” event helped young content creators learn how to set up their broadcasts properly.

4. Artificial Intelligence Cannot Be Ignored

Artificial intelligence has received mixed reviews, especially in pop culture. Many people’s introduction to the tech was the controversial AI-generated emcee FN Meka or ChatGPT, making it hard to understand precisely what it is. REVOLT WORLD’s “Designing The Future Through AI” masterclass allowed for a compelling yet informative session that helped attendees learn how they can effectively use artificial intelligence to improve their lives. The moderators used the time to dispel misconceptions about the new developments while providing real-life examples of how creators can shape their future by working with fast-developing technology.

5. Attendees Learned How To Monetize Their Lifestyles

Getting to the bag is essential for us all. This year, REVOLT WORLD strategically set up multiple panels that helped people learn how to monetize their creativity and manage those funds efficiently as they come in. The Creator Studio hosted “Creativity Is Inclusive” followed by “The Business of Beauty” and “Content to Cashflow Masterclass,” which all led to the closing event, “Building a Lifestyle Brand.” These classes offered their expertise while seamlessly helping to hammer in the overlapping theme of financial freedom. Creatives left REVOLT WORLD empowered after a better understanding of utilizing their likeness and intellectual property to build careers.

6. Hip Hop Is The Future

While the music industry is seemingly in shambles with so much restructuring at the major labels and Black music being deprioritized in those buildings, Hip Hop is still the No. 1 genre in the world. Rising stars like Key Glock, 42 Dugg, Cash Cobain, Rob49, and diamond-selling recording artist Offset blazed the stage during Saturday (Sept. 21) night’s close-out show, if anyone needed a reminder. The 2 ½-hour set featured back-to-back performances of some of the year's hottest records. Cash Cobain’s “Fisherrr” and Rob49’s “Mama” had the crowd lit before Offset ran through a medley of hits from his legendary catalog.

7. International Music Brought People Together

Stars like Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Tokischa, Spice, Tems, Wizkid, Davido, Tyla, and more have all broken onto the scene in recent years. With them being huge in America, international music has become a cultural staple. While the disc jockeys included multiple global tracks in their sets, the three-hour Jerk X Jollof party on Sunday (Sept. 22) was the perfect send-off for 2024 REVOLT WORLD attendees looking to end their experience on a high note. The popular traveling party featured sounds from all over the world, creating a dynamic experience that brought people together one last time.