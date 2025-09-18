Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images, and Image Alt Consequence at NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton "Infinite Icon" Album Release Party, Kid Cudi attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere, and Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kid Cudi sent a cease-and-desist to Consequence after being blamed for Kanye West’s hospitalization and a failed Drake collab.

Cudi denied all allegations, calling them “disturbing” and threatening legal action if not retracted.

Consequence responded with a cryptic post referencing an “apology tour” and claimed he has receipts.

Well, that didn’t take long at all. On Thursday (Sept. 18), Kid Cudi revealed he issued a cease-and-desist to Consequence after the rapper implied the “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” artist was the reason Kanye West’s joint project with Drake fell through and that he ended up in a psych ward.

“The other day, a rapper known as Consequence made some statements about me, made some allegations that were extremely false. We sent a cease-and-desist and told him to take it down and retract his statement,” Cudi explained on his Instagram Stories. He added that the “Grammy Family” rapper deleted his X post two days later but “still hasn’t retracted his statement.”

“The things he said were pretty f**king disturbing. Let me clear: I had nothing to do with Kanye not doing that collab album with Drake, and I damn sure had nothing to do with him being hospitalized and going to the psych ward,” he continued. “You’re spewing lies.” Shortly after, Cudi shared that he’s never been a “pill guy,” pushing back on Consequence’s claim that he got West to “take pills and rant on stage.”

Later in the post, Cudi gave Consequence an ultimatum. “Before this Story is off my feed, there needs to be a retracted statement saying that that is extremely false, and if not, you’ll be hearing from my lawyer,” he warned. “I’ma hit you in them pockets. That little bit of change you got gon’ be mine.”

The Cleveland native also emphasized that his KIDS SEE GHOSTS collaborator has always acted on his own terms. “This is Kanye we’re talking about,” he said.

A few hours later, Consequence reposted Cudi’s Story and teased plans for an “apology” tour on X. “This will be as G.O.O.D. as it gets,” he wrote, obviously referencing the G.O.O.D. Music imprint they both called home at one point. His post closed with, “Receipts don’t lie and neither do I.”