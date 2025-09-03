Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi at ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kid Cudi is shifting his focus to creative ventures like directing, acting, painting, and fashion.

The rapper is now fully independent after releasing Free as his final major label album.

Free marks a turning point in his career, debuting at No. 192 on the Billboard 200.

After dropping Free, his final album on Republic Records, last month, Kid Cudi is saying goodbye to music — at least for now. Tuesday (Sept. 2) night, the “Day ‘n’ Nite” artist announced that he’ll now put his efforts toward directing, acting, fashion, and other creative ventures.

“I just wanna say thank you to all my fans for supporting Free, spreading the word, and sending love! I'm so grateful I have y'all in my corner,” Cudi tweeted. “Free was my last album on a major label (which is part of the reason I called the album Free), and now I'm lookin’ forward to a new chapter and being independent.”

“I got a new short film I directed myself for ‘Mr. Miracle’ droppin’ in a matter of weeks that [you all are] gonna f**kin’ love,” he continued. When a fan asked how long it’d be until the next solo project, the Cleveland rapper admitted it’ll be “a while” before he returns with another LP.

“I think I’ma officially take a step back for a while from droppin’ albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting, and fashion for sure,” he said. “It’s gonna be a while ‘til y'all hear another album from me, but I promise when I do come again, it won't be boring.”

Cudi spent over a decade under Republic Records, and in the time since, he’s given fans a lot of great music. Just last year, he dropped two separate albums — INSANO and INSANO (NITRO MEGA) — collectively totaling around 40 songs.

Free, which arrived in August with songs like “Neverland” and “Grave,” saw the artist going in a more pop-driven direction. The 13-song effort opened at No. 192 on the Billboard 200, marking the lowest-charting solo album of his career.

That said, Cudi has found success outside of music. In July, he appeared in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2.