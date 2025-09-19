Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T-Hood appears onstage during Juiceland at Vinyl on September 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Police concluded that Ky Frost acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper T-Hood.

The District Attorney has not yet decided whether to press charges against Frost.

The case underscores how public identity and media attention can shape legal narratives in Hip Hop culture.

Details are emerging about T-Hood’s death that might clear the shooter of any potential charges. According to the authorities, Ty Frost shot and killed the Atlanta rapper in self-defense.

Back in early August, T-Hood, born Tevin Hood, 33, was shot and killed at his Georgia home. Initial reports stated that the altercation that led to the fatal shooting was the result of domestic violence. When the cops arrived on the scene, The “READY 2 GO” rapper was found shot and he was transferred to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

About a week later, the Gwinnett County Police Department revealed that their main suspect was Ky Lasheed Frost. Ky happens to be the son of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. The late T-Hood was believed to be dating their daughter, Kelsie Frost, and the shooting was the result of a “domestic dispute.” All the parties involved were also participating in the subsequent investigation.

TMZ now reports that Gwinnett County PD’s investigation has concluded. They believe that Ky Frost acted in self-defense. Reportedly, the police found that on the evening of the shooting, T-Hood was allegedly the “primary aggressor.” According to a police rep, T-Hood started the fight by flashing a gun. But Ky had a firearm of his own, and apparently was faster to fire.

However, whether or not Ky will be charged is now up to the District Attorney, who’s waiting on the final report. The police also noted that T-Hood was deemed the aggressor in a prior domestic incident with Kelsie.

T-Hood was a well-known and up-and-coming rapper in the Atlanta Hip Hop scene. Unfortunately, gun violence continues to be problematic across the nation.