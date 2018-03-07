Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper T-Hood performs onstage at State Farm Arena in 2019 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

More details are coming to light about the murder of up-and-coming Atlanta rapper T-Hood. The authorities reportedly have a suspect: the son of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

T-Hood, born Tevin Hood, was shot and killed at his Georgia home on Friday (Aug. 8) evening. He was 33 years old. According to various reports, Gwinnett County police responded to a dispute that resulted in a shooting in Snellville. The “READY 2 GO” rapper was found shot and, after aid was administered, he was transferred to a local hospital. There, he passed away from his injuries. A woman at the scene was injured prior to the shooting, which at least initially was being investigated as a homicide.

TMZ reports that in the incident documentation the outlet obtained, the Gwinnett County Police Department says their primary murder suspect is Ky Lasheed Frost, the son of reality TV stars Kirk and Rasheeda. The police believe that T-Hood was dating the married couple’s daughter, Kelsie Frost, and the shooting was the result of a “domestic dispute.”

Per local law enforcement’s latest update on Tuesday (Aug. 12), the altercation is being investigated as a potential case of self-defense. Both the suspected shooter and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

"Currently, there is no evidence to suggest the involvement of additional parties beyond those residing in the home. Although the investigation is still ongoing and additional information will be released when it becomes available, this case is being investigated as a possible self-defense shooting," read the statement.

Unfortunately, the list of rappers who have died as a result of gun violence, particularly in Atlanta, is extensive. A recent uptick in shootings in the area even recently led Migos rapper Quavo to set up an Emergency Trauma Therapy Fund via his Rocket Fund nonprofit.