Cordae’s new album, The Crossroads, is jampacked with high-quality raps from the Maryland-bred lyricist. The Grammy-nominated emcee broke down some of his most talked about lines, including his double entendre where he name-drops Rod Wave, in a new episode of the NFR Podcast.

On his viral Lil Wayne-assisted track, “Saturday Mornings,” Cordae rapped, “I'm dealing with a lot of problems, don't know if y'all can relate/ Feeling like Rod Wave, I got a lot on my plate.” While many people see it as clever, others believe he may have been fat shaming the multi-platinum Southern rap star.

During the podcast clip, he explained, “I f**k with bro’s music... I’m not fat shaming, but I think that s**t funny.” He expressed that he is a fan of his music, but he mentioned that he chatted with his friends about the line before he left the bars on his song. The Eminem co-signed songwriter also name-dropped Michael Rubin, Justin Beiber, JAY-Z and more on his new 17-track LP.

Cordae has consistently elevated since joining the music industry. After securing a Grammy nomination with his debut album, he gained attention for his relationship with tennis star Naomi Osaka, with whom he now has a child. His new star-studded project boasts features from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, Jordan Ward, Joey Badass and Anderson .Paak.

Cordae held no punches in his new interview with NFR Podcast. When asked about his thoughts on the dynamic rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, he said, “It was so phenomenal for Hip Hop, music needed that.” He enjoyed the fact that streamers and fans were breaking down the lyrics of the battle and enjoying the talent that both sides showcased. It inspired him to know that people were still getting excited about the content of music.

Cordae has worked with some of the most legendary artists since the beginning of his career. His third solo album marks his first full-length effort since 2022.