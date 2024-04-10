Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Contributor via Getty Images and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt DaBaby and Yung Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

No, DaBaby and Yung Miami aren’t dating. After leaving fans convinced they were going to be spending Valentine’s Day together, the pair finally cleared the air on Friday (Feb. 7). As it turns out, they’re actually teaming up for a new track, “IMA H** TOO.”

Slated to hit streaming services on Feb. 14, DaBaby shared a teaser for the accompanying visual effort, in which he and Yung Miami could be seen participating in a 2000s-style couples shoot and getting up close and personal.

“That’s my lil s**t, that ain’t y’all’s/ I don’t see none of that s**t, I’m Ray Charles/ I don’t care what a n**ga got going on/ I’ma keep it short with ‘em like Kevin Hart,” Yung Miami dished out over the instrumental, which sampled K.P. and Envyi’s 1997 hit “Swing My Way.”

The relationship rumors started with DaBaby posting, “Somebody find out if [Yung Miami] got a Valentine for next week” on Thursday (Feb. 6) night. She quote-tweeted, “If you want me, you know where to find me,” to which he responded, “[On the way].”

“IMA H** TOO” will interestingly serve as the first bit of new music we’ve gotten from Yung Miami since mid-2024. During the debut episode for season two of “Caresha Please,” the “Rap Freaks” artist revealed that Quality Control Music more or less shelved her solo career due to lack of “growth.”

As she explained at the time, "I'm not able to release music right now because when I try to turn my music in, it's just like, 'We don't see no growth in your music,' or 'You not elevating.' You know, like, 'The fans you've had since years ago, they're grown now.'"

2024 saw Yung Miami kick off the year with “50/50” and “CFWM” with Skilla Baby. Then, in June, she and JT appeared on Camila Cabello’s “Dade County Dreaming” from C,XOXO.

DaBaby, on the other hand, unloaded HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? in September. The 14-song effort, which contained no guest contributions, saw him paying tribute to Yung Miami with “Reesha Roulette (Teach Me)” — after the name of her drinking card game “Resha Roulette.” He subsequently kicked off 2025 with “HIM” featuring Big Boogie.