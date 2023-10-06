Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s long-anticipated joint project finally has a name. On Monday (Feb. 3), the pair revealed a first listen of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a fitting release for Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

The announcement came with a short trailer featuring Drake tucked away in the corner of a speakeasy. Seemingly lost in thought, the “God’s Plan” rapper is seen lip syncing to the song in the background, not paying any mind to the several women around him. PARTYNEXTDOOR croons, “I wanna be your favorite again / Let's reconnect on the jet on the way to where I live / Give you a second to get ready, then we right back into action.”

Alongside the trailer, Drake shared a link to his “Members Only” playlist — named after their collaboration on For All The Dogs — which basically consists of all of their greatest hits over the years. Starting with 2013’s “Over Here,” the collection of songs included fan favorites like “Recognize” and “Come and See Me.” There were also tracks from If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, like “Wednesday Night Interlude” and “Preach,” as well as “Since Way Back” from 2017’s More Life.

Drake’s “The Anita Max Win Tour” will be well underway by the time $ome $exy $ongs 4 U drops. So far, he has not confirmed whether there will be any supporting acts. Either way, the five-time Grammy Award winner starts the run at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday (Feb. 4), followed by stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before closing things out in Auckland, New Zealand.

Aside from the singles released during his back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar and other loose tracks from 100 GIGS, Drake’s last full-length project was the aforementioned For All The Dogs. It served as home to “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring SZA and Sexyy Red, “Virginia Beach,” and the chart-topping “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole.

PARTYNEXTDOOR, on the other hand, shared PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) in April 2024. Spanning 14 tracks, it contained heavy hitters like “R e s e n t m e n t” and “N o C h i l l.”