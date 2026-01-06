Image Image Credit Screenshot of DaBaby with his daughter, Twin in video Image Alt Twin and DaBaby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

DaBaby’s 2026 album BE MORE GRATEFUL arrives Jan. 16, marking his first full-length project since 2024.

“DON'T INSULT ME” features a powerful visual co-starring his daughter, Twin.

The project signals a new era for DaBaby, with themes of growth, family, and emotional maturity.

On Monday (Jan. 5), DaBaby announced his next album BE MORE GRATEFUL, marking the North Carolina talent’s first full-length effort since 2024’s HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? The project, expected to feature notable drops like “PBJT” and “PAPER LOW,” lands Jan. 16. In addition, he blessed the masses with “DON’T INSULT ME,” a new single and matching video that features his daughter, Serenity, also known as Twin.

Directed by Nick Mays, the visual opens with DaBaby and Twin getting swarmed by paparazzi and reporters. When the moment escalates, Twin flips the energy by tapping into her superpowers and waves off one of the aggressive onlookers. From there, the video tracks DaBaby as he delivers verses about who he is and what he stands on — all with his child remaining by his side.

The rollout builds on a steady streak that began with “LETTER TO MY YN,” a motivational record aimed at inspiring the younger generation. That Belly-inspired video put family front and center, starring DaBaby alongside his nephew while emphasizing guidance, accountability, and avoiding the traps that can derail young lives. “Don't play with that money, young n**ga, save up that money, young n**ga, better watch all them n**gas around you,” he rapped. More recently, DaBaby dropped the striking black-and-white video for “OUT YA BUSINESS,” also directed by Mays and released on his birthday. Set inside a school, the visuals doubled down on focus, responsibility, and staying grounded amid real-world distractions.

Beyond music, DaBaby has also expanded his community impact. In honor of his late brother Glenn Johnson, he launched DaBaby Cares during Suicide Prevention Month — an initiative focused on mental health awareness, breaking stigmas, and connecting people with resources. The program’s first event at West Charlotte High School delivered mental health materials and distributed a Youth Mental Health 101 guide to hundreds of students.