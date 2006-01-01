Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DaBaby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DaBaby is the latest rapper to become a live streamer, which is something a lot of artists have been cashing in on lately. On Monday (March 14) night, the “Suge” artist officially joined Twitch with an unsurprisingly energetic freestyle over GELO’s viral hit “Tweaker.”

“I put the autopilot on the Tesla and light up the blunt and then swerve in the truck / Them n**gas wasn’t even gon’ rest s**t, wasn’t no press s**t, nervous as f**k,” DaBaby rapped, later comparing himself to Boosie Badazz in 2006. Behind him, a huge neon “Billion Dollar Baby Ent.” sign glowed alongside several of the RIAA and Spotify plaques he’s collected over the years.

“If you feelin’ sorry for the h**, then go and help the h** / I came up selling four, four eighths of gas in front the Texaco,” he continued before plugging his Twitch channel, PleaseSayDaBaby. According to him, it’s “the only place you can get content like this.”

Freestyling over other artists’ beats is nothing new for DaBaby, who, within the past year alone, dished out bars over Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up,” Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” and Latto’s “Big Mama.” The KIRK artist is a lyrical genius, so fingers crossed he continues to bring that same energy to the broadcasting platform.

DaBaby Is Seemingly Following DDG’s Streaming Blueprint

It hasn’t taken DaBaby long to realize streaming was something he wanted to do solo after joining DDG’s “7 Days 7 Nights: Hit-A-Thon” back in March. Fans got to watch the two cook up three tracks live, including “MOTION,” which got a video release last Friday (April 11). The other two songs, “New To Me” and “2 Phones,” could possibly end up on DDG’s upcoming album, which is expected to feature around 12 to 15 songs.

As for DaBaby, he and Yung Miami celebrated Valentine’s Day with “IMA H** TOO.” The collaboration came on the heels of his Big Boogie-assisted “HIM” from January.