Monday (Sept. 30) marked NBA Media Day for the Milwaukee Bucks and several other teams in the league. While taking questions from reporters, point guard Damian Lillard was asked for an update on his relationship — or lack thereof — with GloRilla, whom he met in February.

“I keep my personal life personal, you know? I let it be that. I respect her as an artist,” Lillard responded. “We know each other. She’s an artist; I’m an artist, but as far as anything else, it ain’t nothin’ goin’ on. That’s what I can tell you.”

The two linked up for the first time at 2024’s NBA All-Star Game in Indiana. Shortly after taking a picture with the basketball standout, GloRilla tweeted, “Who n**ga [this] is? ‘Cause I want him #GetEmGlo.” In a follow-up post, she penned, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me, so I really [don’t give a f**k].”

The Memphis native’s remarks interestingly caught the attention of Lillard’s ex-wife, Kay’La Hanson. She and the NBA player tied the knot in 2021, followed by her filing for divorce in October 2023 due to “irreconcilable differences.” Many fans speculated his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks had something to do with it, though neither has addressed the rumors.

Meanwhile, in an April sit-down with Shannon Sharpe for the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, GloRilla revisited the topic. “Did [your shot] go in?” the host asked, to which she responded, “The half-court shot? At the end of the day, the day [is] gon’ end.”

GloRilla’s GLORIOUS is expected to hit streaming services on Oct. 11. Billed as her debut album, the 15-song collection will house “Hollon” and “TGIF,” the latter of which garnered massive co-signs from Rihanna and Victoria Monét. The project will mark the CMG signee’s second body of work released in 2024, preceded by Ehhthang Ehhthang.