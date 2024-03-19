Image Image Credit Joy Malone / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Early voting for the 2024 presidential race began earlier in the week, with local election offices in states like Minnesota and Virginia already open. Donald Trump will face off against Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris, who stepped up to the plate after President Joe Biden dropped out in July.

On Saturday (Sept. 21), GloRilla, of all artists who just dropped new music, caught heat for promoting her debut album during election season. One critic on Twitter said, “Y’all listening to GloRilla and our country is at stake! Please put your phone down and go register to vote! Please do not let social media sway you! Do your research!!”

She quickly quote-tweeted the post: “[What the f**k]? How [did] I get in it?” Though the Memphis native hasn’t formally endorsed anyone like her “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, she did meet Biden and Harris earlier in the year.

During a Women’s History Month reception hosted by the White House, GloRilla found out that Biden knows the lyrics to “Yeah Glo!” In a clip shared to her Instagram account, the Grammy nominee said, “Yeah, Joe!” to which he replied, “Well, not ‘Joe.’ Yeah you!”

GloRilla’s mom even reacted to the incident. “Your gift is making room for you and putting [yourself] in the presence of kings, or in [your] day, presidents! Girl, you’ve definitely given me bragging rights!” she wrote on Instagram.

The CMG artist is gearing up to release GLORIOUS on Oct. 11. The 15-song effort will house the Rihanna-approved “TGIF” as well as “Hollon,” which came out on Friday (Sept. 20). Notably, the LP will mark GloRilla’s second project within less than a year, having debuted Ehhthang Ehhthang in April.

“H**, you must not know what you just started/ Me and my b**ches go gnarly/ Give a f**k about this party,” she rapped on the new track. “We gon' step on s**t regardless/ Get my goons, swipe that b**ch, and now dispute the charges/ Makin' music, beatin' on b**ches, I be really marchin’.”