Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG and Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DDG’s relationship with Halle Bailey seems to be going through another rough patch. On Friday (March 7), the YouTuber-turned-rapper alleged that since their split, he hasn’t been able to see Halo, the child they secretly welcomed in 2023, as often.

“I feel like I’m getting bullied. I’m constantly being called a secondary parent, not a primary parent,” DDG shared in a video titled, “She Won't Let Me See My Son,” explaining that he turned to social media in hopes that it would force Bailey to let him spend more time with their son. The Michigan native also claimed he’s never had Halo for more than 72 hours at a time: “I get to see him, but it’s very minimal time.”

Naturally, many people questioned the number of women and other internet personalities around DDG — though, for someone who livestreams regularly, it’s nothing out of the ordinary. “I’ve been around girls all week because I don’t get the chance to be a dad when I want to be a dad,” he said before adding, “Since I can't be around my son, I'm obviously going to work. I'm not [going to] sit in the crib, look at the wall and cry about this s**t."

According to DDG, the co-parenting struggle is something he’s actually been dealing with for quite a while. "I've been dealing with this s**t since he [was] born damn near," he reluctantly admitted. “I don’t want to be on [any] blogs and no s**t like that. I’m just trying to kick it, but I gotta do s**t like this. Now, I gotta go to court, do all this extra s**t when it ain’t even gotta be like that, bro.”

Moments later, DDG revealed that one reason he hadn’t been able to have Halo recently was because the baby was sick, which is understandable. As a compromise, the “I’m Geekin” rapper suggested spending time with his son downstairs, but was allegedly kicked out instead. At the time of reporting, Bailey hadn’t addressed his claims.

As for why they’re no longer together, DDG revealed in October 2024 that he and Bailey had chosen to go their “separate ways.” He acknowledged that the decision wasn’t easy but emphasized that their “love for each other remains deep and true” and that they were focused on co-parenting.