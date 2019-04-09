Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Denzel Curry is gearing up for double the trouble. On Wednesday (July 9), the Florida lyricist confirmed he has two projects in the works: a new solo album and Strictly For The Scythe, a joint release from his Ultraground Records and Working On Dying.

“Almost time,” Curry quote-tweeted an announcement from the "NFR Podcast," which teased that the projects were “coming soon.” Given his follow-up tweet, “Strictly 4 Da Scythe,” fans can probably guess which of the two will arrive first.

Working On Dying, for anyone unaware, is a Philadelphia-based producer collective featuring Brandon Finessin, F1lthy, The Loosie Man, BNYX, and others. Together, their discography boasts hits like Drake’s “I’m Upset,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “Sanguine Paradise,” plus a handful of tracks with Playboi Carti, Future, and Matt OX.

It’s worth noting that Curry dropped KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH just last year. Speaking to GRAMMY.com about the project, which served as the sequel to his original 2012 release, he explained, “This is what it is, and I just want people to enjoy it. It’s not something to put too much effort or thought into. It’s something you can bump into the club, or you could go to a show and turn up to it. That’s where I’m at with it.”

The LP housed the TiaCorine and ASAP Ferg-assisted “HOT ONE,” “BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE,” and arguably the most talked-about, “STILL IN THE PAINT” with Bktherula and LAZER DIM 7000. It also boasted contributions from Ty Dolla Sign, Maxo Kream, and Curry’s Ultraground labelmate Key Nyata.

Although it likely won’t appear on either of the upcoming projects, Curry recently linked up with Fred again.. for “Victory Lap Two.” Co-produced by PlaqueBoyMax, the track also featured Skepta, who appeared on the original version as well.