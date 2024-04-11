Image Image Credit Gerald Matzka / Stringer via Getty Images and Sara Jaye / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and PlaqueBoyMax Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Will Smith is tapped in with the next generation of stars. Less than a week after jumping on Doechii’s “Anxiety” challenge, he made a very special cameo on PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream on Tuesday (March 18) night.

During their nearly 90 minutes together, the two reacted to new music and, naturally, took part in PlaqueBoyMax’s consistently viral “In The Booth” freestyle series. “Attention, it’s the return of the GOAT/ The people’s champ and fought off the ropes/ I don’t even walk no more, I just float/ Oh, you still talking, young boy, just take notes,” Smith rapped over the aptly titled “Attention.”

Fittingly, Smith took the opportunity to name-drop his contemporaries across entertainment, including Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, and Oprah Winfrey, to name a few. He then spat, “Just watch the damn movie, don’t say nothing to me/ Your hate only make me go harder.”

“He just did a whole freestyle in one take with a million different flows,” one person commented. Another viewer added, “Will Smith just went in and [freestyled] like it’s nothing.” For anyone acting surprised, maybe they forgot that "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor comes from a time when jumping in the studio wasn’t exactly cheap.

Smith’s “In The Booth” appearance couldn’t have come at a better time, with his fifth studio album — and first in nearly two decades — Based on a True Story set to debut on March 28. The 14-track effort will include pre-release efforts like “TANTRUM” with Joyner Lucas, “FIRST LOVE,” the Big Sean-assisted “BEAUTIFUL SCARS,” and “WORK OF ART” featuring Russ and Jaden, among others.

Meanwhile, PlaqueBoyMax’s “In The Booth” freestyles are gaining momentum right alongside his streaming success. Smith may perhaps be the most globally recognized guest to come on, joining the ranks of Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, and maybe even Kevin Gates.

Whether the internet personality will keep leaning toward mainstream features or continue spotlighting underground acts — often where the best moments happen, as seen with UnoTheActivist, Jace!, and Summrs — remains to be seen. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see which direction he takes next.