DJ Akademiks is not loving Roc Nation and the NFL’s choice to have Kendrick Lamar headline Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. The polarizing media pundit is sending public messages to Drake, alerting him that JAY-Z set up Lamar to deliver the final blow in their beef.

When talking about why the Compton superstar was chosen for music’s biggest stage, JAY-Z explained, “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

He also stated that the To Pimp A Butterfly emcee is a “'once-in-a-generation' artist and performer.” After seeing these statements, DJ Akademiks started to spiral online making multiple posts explaining how he felt about the situation. In one post he claimed, “The NFL just gave Kendrick Lamar a global “Pop Out” show… Jay Z I see u n**guh… u ain’t low…”

In another post he said, “Jay Z and Roc Nation [are] responsible for curating the Super Bowl half time show… remember that.” He also stated, “Drake and J. Cole rapped ‘Big As the What.. Big As the Super Bowl’ And Jay Z just made Kendrick Lamar the headliner of the Super Bowl. Nah n**ga dis sh*t is wild … this sh*t crazy.”

He ended his rant stating, “Jay Z set up the play. Drake … jay ain’t forget bout that charged up verse n**ga. He the higher ups.” While it is not clear if there is any current static between Drake and JAY-Z, Akademiks is surely looking to stir up some beef.

This is far from the first time that the podcast host got extremely personal when Drake was involved in a battle. Having been immensely vocal about his bias towards the Canadian rap superstar in the past, his recent posts are a further example of that.

The “Not Like Us” rapper has yet to speak out on the new opportunity beyond his teaser commercial, where he jokingly says, “You know you only get one chance to win the championship, right? Ain’t no round twos.” This was a direct reference to Drake’s post on his finsta account, where he claimed that, “He will win game two.”

