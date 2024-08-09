Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar has seemingly played his biggest trump card after Roc Nation and the NFL announced he will be headlining Super Bowl LIX. In his new post on Instagram, he announced the news inviting fans to wear their best to join him in New Orleans.

He appeared to poke fun at Drake’s recent post in the announcement, stating, “You know you only get one chance to win the championship, right? Ain’t no round twos.” This was a direct reference to Drake’s post on his finsta account, where he claimed that, “He will win game two.”

One fan commented, “Kendrick Lamar performing ‘Not Like Us’ to the world at the Super Bowl. Might be the greatest diss of all time, I fear.” DJ Akademiks explained, “Drake and J Cole rapped ‘Big As the What.. Big As the Super Bowl’ And Jay Z just made Kendrick Lamar the headliner of the Super Bowl . Nah n**ga dis shit is wild … this s**t crazy.”

K.Dot will be the first ever solo headlining rapper to perform at the Super Bowl. Many people believed that Lil Wayne would be a great choice based on the fact that he is from New Orleans, or Taylor Swift due to the buzz around her and Travis Kelce in the NFL.

It appears the “Not Like Us” rapper was not the choice many people would have guessed, but many are excited to see what he will do on music’s biggest stage. However, this will not be the first time he performed during the monumental event. He also came out as support when Dr. Dre performed, bringing out 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

While many people were wondering when Lamar would share his next album, it will seemingly come around the time of his big performance. His performing at the NFL’s biggest game is a poetic rebuttal to Drake and J. Cole’s massive hit, “First Person Shooter,” which triggered one of Hip Hop's biggest beefs ever.

Lamar will follow in the footsteps of legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and more as he graces the stage next February. Check out the full announcement video!