Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Gary Gershoff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doe Boy attends “The Baller Alert Show” at iHeartRadio Studios on Oct. 29, 2025, and Lola Brooke visits SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 11, 2024, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Doe Boy shared a video of the custom streaming setup gifted to him by Lola Brooke.

The couple has been romantically linked together since 2024, with Brooke making a cameo in his "Special" music video.

Their moment reflects a growing trend of Hip Hop couples sharing personal milestones online.

Fans can expect more livestreams from Doe Boy soon. On Sunday (Dec. 28), the BEEN HIM rapper shared that his girlfriend, Lola Brooke, got him a brand-new streaming setup.

In a video shared on X, Doe Boy filmed the “Don’t Play With It” artist walking him into a room, only to unveil the workspace and room design she put together for him. “I got my eyes closed,” he said. “You look f**king beautiful.” Seconds later, he showed off the dual monitors, a gaming chair and plaques on the wall.

“Hold on. You did this by yourself? My lil’ handy girl,” Doe Boy said. He later gave viewers a closer look at his “Oh, really?” button. “You know how the streamers be having they lil’ buttons. I got mines,” the artist shared. “This the only one I need. I don’t even need that machine.”

Brooke then asked about the Chomps figurine she gifted him, knowing his favorite team is the Cleveland Browns. “Is this a thing ‘cause I don’t —” she asked, before he quickly answered, “Yeah, that’s the Dawg Pound, you feel me?” Watch the adorable clip below.

Doe Boy and Brooke have been romantically linked since 2024, when she made a cameo in his “Special” music video. The two later made things Instagram official around Valentine’s Day this year.

On “The Breakfast Club,” Brooke talked about their relationship. She explained, “We have this thing where we [are] not hiding, but we [are] still private. It’s not a secret, but it’s private.”

When asked how Doe Boy reacts to some of her spicier lyrics, specifically the “Your man left racks on my nightstand, and he still left with no sex” bar from “Excuse Me,” the Brooklyn rapper joked, “He love it ‘cause [he’s] like, ‘Ooh, you ain’t give it up, boo.’ [He’s] like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about. You ain’t give it up, you ain’t easy.’”

On the music side, Brooke dropped her iight bet! EP in November. It arrived with a lone feature from N3WYRKLA on “Invest” and the Mary J. Blige-sampling “Pain.” Speaking on the latter track, she explained, “Mary got so much music about pushing through and overcoming, so her words in the 'No More Drama' sample — and just who she is in general — really brought a special layer to the song."