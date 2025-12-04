Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images and Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Monaleo attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena and Natasha Bedingfield attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We must be living in a simulation. On Wednesday (Dec. 3) night, Monaleo surprised fans by bringing out Natasha Bedingfield at one of her shows.

The British pop icon blessed the room with a live performance of “Unwritten” at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg. “Feel the rain on your skin / No one else can feel it for you / Only you can let it in,” she sang along with the crowd.

Earlier that night, Bedingfield joined Monaleo for “Bigger Than Big” from the rapper’s latest album, Who Did The Body. “The collab I didn’t know would exist, and now I NEED!” one person wrote in the comments.

Another fan crowned Bedingfield the “side quest queen,” while someone else said, “I love me some Natasha. OMG, you’re GOATed for this.” Taking to her Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 4), the “Pocketful of Sunshine” singer penned, “Love you, Leo. You wonderful, brilliant soul. That was so fun.”

See the posts below.

Monaleo’s “Who Did The Body Tour” is set to pick back up in Washington, D.C. on Friday (Dec. 5). From there, she’ll sweep through cities like Silver Spring and Atlanta before closing the year in her hometown of Houston next Wednesday (Dec. 10). The remaining dates will follow in 2026.

Who Did The Body arrived on streaming in October with features from Bun B, Lizzo, Paul Wall, and Lil’ Keke. The project included “Putting Ya Dine,” which later received an NBA YoungBoy remix, along with “Diary Of An OG” and Monaleo’s massively successful “Sexy Soulaan.”

Speaking with Billboard, Monaleo said her dream features for an official “Sexy Soulaan” remix would be Kendrick Lamar or Megan Thee Stallion. “Somebody who’s really gritty and aggressive in their rap style, and unapologetically Black. Maybe Doechii, too,” she shared. “I think I got the point across the first time around, though.”

Overall, 2025 has been a huge year for the “Beating Down Yo Block” rapper, who married Stunna 4 Vegas in September. “That was probably the biggest thing that I ever did. [It was] the biggest moment of my life — other than my son,” he told “The Breakfast Club.”