Image Image Credit Rolling Stone / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii’s NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” is finally here. On Friday (Dec. 6), the self-coined Swamp Princess revisited several favorites across her discography in a soulful celebration of Black women.

“‘Tiny Desk,’ they said they want me to rap,” Doechii declared as she opened her set with “BOOM BAP” from Alligator Bites Never Heal. The artist was joined by a complete band with horns and two backup singers, all wearing academia looks and matching cornrows. DJ Miss Milan, who helped produce the aforementioned record, urged the crowd to “Bounce, bounce, bounce!”

Doechii later jumped into a rendition of “BOILED PEANUTS” before making her way into other mixtape cuts like "DENIAL IS A RIVER,” "CATFISH," "NISSAN ALTIMA," "BULLFROG" and "HIDE N SEEK." From there, she took viewers all the way back to the beginning with “Black Girl Memoir” from 2020’s Oh The Places You’ll Go.

"I wrote this song specifically for Black women. I feel like, as a dark-skinned woman, there's a very unique experience I'm trying to internalize, and this is a song that I think other dark-skinned women will relate to,” the TDE artist explained. “I dedicate this to all the beautiful Black women in the room.” Continue scrolling for the full performance.

Doechii’s live set also garnered a round of applause from social media, and deservedly so, with one specific Twitter user saying, “Not me tearing up in a coffee shop watching this.”

Another person penned, “Doechii’s ‘Tiny Desk’ consisted of all women, all braids and beads, all Black, all beautiful and talented. [It] warms my heart seeing that.” Check out more of our favorite reactions below.

Doechii’s “Tiny Desk Concert” marked her second live performance of the week. On Wednesday (Dec. 4) night, she stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for another medley from Alligator Bites Never Heal.