Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From her recently concluded “Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour” to November’s Camp Flog Gnaw, Doechii has proven herself to be one the best live performers of her generation. On Wednesday (Dec. 4) night, the TDE signee took her talents to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

She hit the stage alongside two backup dancers who wore matching looks — a Gucci polo shirt, monogram midi skirt, and Adidas Gazelles. The trio’s braids were interlinked, which some Twitter users speculated could’ve been a nod to Solange’s 2017 performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

“I been resting with my piece and that's the irony/ I'm a dying sunflower leaving a trail of seeds/ In the 813, this my legacy,” Doechii rapped from “BOILED PEANUTS” before eventually making her way into “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” Both records appeared on Alligator Bites Never Heal, which hit streaming services with a lone feature from KUNTFETISH in late August.

“Sometimes, projects can feel long when there’s no context to what you’re talking about. There’s no story or no narration to build on. I felt like it was necessary for me to tell my story in detail and in many different ways through many different beats,” Doechii described the mixtape to Rolling Stone. “It was important for us to go in chronological order of what has happened to me, how that has made me feel, how I overcame it, and where I am now.”

Alligator Bites Never Heal is vying for Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. It’s set to compete against J. Cole’s Might Delete Later, Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU, and Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), among others.

Doechii is also up for Best New Artist, a much-deserved nomination, considering Kendrick Lamar called her the “hardest rapper out” in October.