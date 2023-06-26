Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In just a few short years, Doechii became the people’s champion, or at the very least, an incredibly talented artist the industry couldn't ignore. The Tampa-born rapper skyrocketed to popularity with “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” before signing to Top Dawg Entertainment in 2022. Then, after landing a spot on the coveted XXL Freshman Class that same year and dropping a few more hits, she unveiled Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Not only did the project take home a Grammy Award, but it also received praise from Kendrick Lamar and countless other artists. Doechii's impact, however, extends well past critical acclaim and star-studded endorsements. Whether she's opening up about her journey in interviews or dropping gems across the likes of “BLOOM” and “PROFIT,” the Swamp Princess is consistently reminding fans to listen to their instincts, push past self-doubt and guard their dreams.

For those moments when you need a pick-me-up, here are 10 of Doechii’s most inspirational quotes.

1. “Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic, or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be.”

As the third woman to ever accept the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, Doechii spoke straight from the heart. “I know that there is some Black girl out there — so many Black women out there — [who] are watching me right now, and I want to tell you, ‘You can do it,’” she said at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. It’s a much-needed reminder to ignore the limitations others put on you, especially if they’ve never dared to dream as big in the first place.

2. “I’ve always had this feeling deep in my gut, and I don’t know what it is or what this voice is, but I’ve always just followed that voice no matter what anybody else thought about me.”

Doechii might've struggled to explain exactly what that “gut feeling” is, but there's no denying it's served her well. The biggest takeaway here is that when your intuition is talking, it pays to listen, even if no one else will understand it.

3. “People call you crazy when they fear you or they don’t understand you.”

The “NISSAN ALTIMA” hitmaker’s visual companion for “Crazy” was, well, crazy. It had naked women dancing like their lives depended on it, an albino alligator, a car engulfed in flames and a gun-toting superstar rapping her tail off. However, underneath that chaos lies a deeper meaning. According to the Swamp Princess, the record is really about “uncontained power, creativity and confidence.” In other words, she flips the idea of being "crazy" on its head by framing it as society’s reaction out of fear and ignorance rather than an actual issue within herself.

4. “I want everyone to hear me clearly when I say that it is not a button; it is our brains. It is not a machine; it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy; it’s our vulnerability. And it is not an agenda; it’s God.”

In the months leading up to her Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award win, Doechii delt with a lot of industry plant allegations. So, she used her acceptance speech to set the record straight. “We are the innovators who are just as central to this industry as the men,” the “Anxiety” artist told the crowd. By stripping away convenient labels — conspiracies, gimmicks and so on — she insisted that true success comes from vulnerability and connecting with real people.

5. “I have a belief that I am a mirror to people. I want to be able to be brave enough and trust God enough to say what it is that most people are afraid to say.”

The Florida native sees herself as someone who isn’t afraid to say out loud what most people only dare to think. Whether it’s calling out uncomfortable realities or being the first to express a vulnerable thought, bravery is usually what resonates most deeply with others. As she told Rolling Stone, “That’s kind of become the whole core of my artistry.”

6. “When you get over one hurdle…then you have another one to jump…It’s just about accepting that there’s always gonna be more to discover about yourself, there’s always gonna be more things to dislike about yourself, or like about yourself, the more you go on in life.”

Doechii didn’t sugarcoat anything in her sit-down with “The Breakfast Club.” Life is always going to throw new obstacles your way. However, instead of dwelling on those struggles, embrace the endless journey of self-discovery — be it good, bad or somewhere in the middle. The lyricist added, “Ultimately, you’ll always be wounded in some type of way and then you’ll always heal.”

7. “Stop creating from the perspective of what other people want you to make.”

Creatives, pay attention. During Genius’ “Verified,” Doechii stressed the thought of shaping your art around other people’s expectations instead of your own ideas. If you’re creating solely to please others, she argued, you risk losing the authenticity that sets your work apart from the jump.

8. “I have to do it now or else it ain’t never gon’ get done, and I’m not letting nobody take my dream.”

The “What It Is (Block Boy)” rapper dropped a lot of gems in her interview for Rolling Stone's “The Breakdown,” especially about trusting herself and not waiting around for opportunities. So, if you want something, chase it down now, or watch someone else take it.

9. “There will always be a situation that will puncture you or wound you or hurt you, but, at the end of the day…you will heal, and [the] scars will always be there to remind you what happened.”

While discussing her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Doechii shared how tough experiences shape your story. Life’s harshest moments — just like the metaphorical alligator bites — might leave some permanent scars. However, according to the songwriter, they’re reminders that you're still here and, perhaps most importantly, still fighting. “It’s kind of like a victory thing,” she explained.

10. “Stick to the plan and ignore 'em, I can't acknowledge it / They don't make statues of critics, they don't make statues of fans.”

Nobody builds monuments for critics or fans, so why should their opinions shape our goals? It's easy to get thrown off by what others think, but reaching greatness typically means focusing inward and blocking out the distractions. Real influence comes from trusting your own instincts, which is a point Doechii drove home on "PROFIT."