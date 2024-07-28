Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii received the ultimate co-sign from Kendrick Lamar on Thursday (Oct. 17).

The Compton emcee shared a CashApp commercial starring the “What It Is (Block Boy)” artist on Instagram, followed by an image of her Alligator Bites Never Heal cover alongside the caption, “The hardest out.”

“Thank you, Dot. You [are] the greatest,” Doechii reciprocated the love. In a separate Story, she penned, “Getting your flowers while you can smell them >>>.” The TDE signee also posted a clip of herself punching the air on TikTok.

Lamar and Doechii haven’t formally collaborated yet, though she mentioned it being “the goal” in her sit-down with “The Joe Budden Podcast” in September. “I don’t assume anything, and I also don’t feel entitled to a Kendrick feature, but I would absolutely love that,” the Florida native explained. “I’m sure that for my debut project, eventually I’m gonna ask Top [Dawg] if he could ask Kendrick, or ask Kendrick myself and see what comes from that.”

She added, “I’ma be real: I don’t think I have the record right now for that opportunity. I think I would have to come a certain way, and I don’t think I’m ready for that.”

Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal arrived in late August with glowing reviews from fans and several of TDE’s other acts. The 19-song collection arrived with zero features and production from the likes of Devin Malik, Childish Major, Kal Banx and Super Miles, to mention a few. Among the standout cuts were “CATFISH,” “BOOM BAP,” and “NISSAN ALTIMA” — the last-mentioned record also came with a visual companion featuring Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad and Jay Rock.

The “Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour” kicked off earlier in the month at Atlanta’s The Loft. Doechii will perform in Berlin on Monday (Oct. 21), with subsequent stops being in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Los Angeles and Tampa, among others.

Lamar, on the other hand, dropped a surprise record in September. It marked his first music release since the video for “Not Like Us” dropped in July.