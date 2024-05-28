Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doja Cat is one of the most polarizing artists in the music industry. Saturday night (Sept. 28), she made various statements during her performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City that caused fans to be in an uproar.

In her most shocking moment, she once again addressed rumors of her engagement to actor Joseph Quinn by gesturing to her fans and mouthing the words, “I’m not married,” while performing her hit track, “Agora Hills.” He is best known for his role in Netflix’s popular series, “Stranger Things.”

This marks the second time she addressed speculation behind her relationship status. The first time it happened was during her performance at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 21. The difference was she was wearing a David Yurman ring with “no rocks in it,” according to the Scarlet rapper.

While performing on one of the world’s most prominent festivals, she decided to share her thoughts on the injustices going on in various countries around the globe. She mentioned, “Right now, millions of men, women, and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, The Congo, and all across the world are suffering. In times like this, it is most important to remember that together we have the power to bring change, love, light, and hope to those who need it most.”

She continued, “I joined forces with Global Citizen to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, and I know so many of you join me in taking action to earn your tickets to be here tonight.”

She then urged the crowd not to give up now. “Please keep using your voice to help those fleeing violence get the food, shelter, and education they need and very, very much deserve. There is a beauty and strength in all of you who are watching this.”

The dynamic monologue was met with huge cheers from the crowd of hundreds of fans excited to see one of music’s biggest stars fighting for what is right. While Doja is known for being quirky in nature, she was extremely serious about getting help for those in need across the world.

Learn more about the Global Citizen Festival’s purpose at www.globalcitizen.org.