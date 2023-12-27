Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite the rumors, Doja Cat and actor Joseph Quinn are not engaged. The "Say So" artist denied speculation after her iHeartRadio Festival performance in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sept. 21).

Conjecture about the pair's relationship took off shortly after she flashed a ring on her finger during a live rendition of "Agora Hills," which notably boasts the lines, "Take you 'round the world, they don't have to understand/ Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand." However, Doja quickly shut down the engagement talk in a now-deleted tweet on Sunday (Sept. 22): “No, I’m not engaged. It's a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it.”

The Los Angeles native headlined night two of 2024’s iHeartRadio Festival, which also saw the likes of Big Sean, Victoria Monét, and The Weeknd taking the stage. The fête got off to a bit of a rocky start — no pun intended — after ASAP Rocky withdrew due to illness.

Doja is also slated to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Sept. 28, with Post Malone and Raye being among the lineup’s other acts.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” she shared via a press statement. “We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of Doja’s fourth studio album, Scarlet. The 17-song offering housed surefire tracks like “Paint The Town Red,” “Demons,” and “Wet Vagina,” to name a few.