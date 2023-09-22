Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat and Dochii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Stan Twitter loves a good rivalry, especially when it comes to women in music. However, it’s always satisfying when the artists themselves push back against the often forced comparisons and fake feuds. Case in point: Doja Cat reaffirming her love for Doechii, whom she described as a personal “inspiration” on Friday (April 4).

“Doechii is MY inspiration. Doechii is here to STAY,” the Scarlet creator tweeted. Arguably two of the most lyrical musicians out now, both sit in a lane that’s still pretty underrepresented — alt rap, especially for women, doesn’t have nearly as much visibility. So naturally, fans tend to fall back on surface-level comparisons, whether it’s their makeup, fashion or perhaps most frustratingly, their sound.

After Doechii’s “Tiny Desk Concert” in December, one social media user accused her of “essentially copying the gist of what Scarlet accomplished,” which couldn’t be further from the truth. More recently, in response to Doja Cat’s aforementioned post, someone predictably asked, “How [did] Doechii jack your aesthetic and sound, but she’s your inspiration?”

If anything, the constant criticism shows exactly why both Doja Cat and Doechii deserve space in Hip Hop: They challenge expectations, push boundaries and bring something new to rap.

Doja Cat And Doechii Go Way, Way Back

In 2023, Doechii joined Doja Cat’s “The Scarlet Tour,” which swept across a whopping 24 cities during its first leg. “I was looking at you and I was like, ‘We need you,’” the Los Angeles rapper said backstage during one of their shows.

She added, “When I was a kid and I saw [Lady] Gaga — and I saw even [with] Beyoncé, I feel this way — I would look at her and be like, ‘She was supposed to happen.’ You were supposed to happen and I really, really love you.” So, clearly, the mutual love and respect have always been there for the pair.

Though they haven’t teamed up musically, perhaps there’s still hope for a collaboration on either of their next albums due later in the year. In the meantime, Doja Cat and Doechii reunited at Schiaparelli’s Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show in March.