Image Image Credit Rolling Stone / Contributor via Getty Images and XPX/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii, Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii is having a phenomenal year and, like most women emcees who see success, is being compared to her peers. This time around, fans on social media are pointing out similarities between her and Doja Cat. The two artists have both supported each other in the past, with Doechii opening for her during a previous tour.

During her dynamic 2024 campaign, TDE’s Doechii secured co-signs from Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, SZA, Tyler, The Creator and many others. After gathering critical acclaim for her now Grammy-nominated album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, she delivered a breathtaking performance on “Balloon” in Tyler, The Creator’s Billboard chart-topping album, CHROMAKOPIA.

During a recent press run, she stopped to perform on "The Late Show With Steven Colbert," NPR’s Tiny Desk and did an interview with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on “The Breakfast Club.” Her new performances sparked the conversation connecting her with Doja Cat.

One user stated, “It’s crazy how Hip Hop spaces, journalists, and gatekeepers can ignore Doja’s Scarlet the way they did (when it mattered) but praise Doechii for essentially copying the gist of what Scarlet accomplished… Imma be messy on this one because there is def biting going on.”

Someone else responded, “Scarlet was an attempt to prove she was Hip Hop but it just sounds like more Hip Pop. Wasn’t no real soul there + talking about ‘oohh she’s the devil’ & ‘how my demons look’ with more basic flows. Doechii proved just how Hip Hop she is with complex flows & overall jus good raps.”

Popular music journalist Kia Turner exclaimed, “I think this Doja / Doechii convo says more about lack of understanding of styles and culture.” Shortly after she stated, “Because if you think Scarlet and ABNH are the same styles and concepts, then maybe we should peel back the layers of the styles of the album to have a real convo about what y’all think a specific style of rap sounds like. cause one definitely ain’t the other.”

Regardless of the comparisons, it is no secret that Doechii is poised to become one of the biggest stars in music. During her recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” she addressed the rumors that she would be going on tour with Lamar and SZA in 2025. While she did not directly confirm, she did state that she would be prepared for any opportunity that comes to fruition. Doechii will go up against Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, Sabrina Carpenter and others for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards show.

Watch her Tiny Desk performance below!