Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Doja Cat confirmed her next album, ‘Vie,’ will be a pop-driven project, shifting away from the rap-heavy sound of ‘Scarlet.’

The project marks a return to emotional and romantic themes, echoing the depth of earlier pop eras.

Doja Cat’s renewed embrace of pop comes after previously calling her past pop albums “cash grabs,” suggesting a more intentional approach this time.

Doja Cat fans, don’t hold your breath for tons of rap on her next album. On Tuesday (July 1), the "Say So" artist confirmed to V Magazine that her upcoming project, Vie, will be a "pop-driven" affair.

While that’s not exactly a shock given her past work, Doja Cat has previously admitted that the genre doesn’t always “excite” her creatively. “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project,” she told the publication. “I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that — it’s popular.”

She went on to note that some people treat pop music like it’s "some kind of football for girls and gays," before opening up about the LP’s themes of "love, romance and sex." The California native continued, “I remember there was a time when people were talking about wanting to be with each other, and it seems to have gotten a bit more vapid and just sort of like, not real.”

Vie will serve as a follow-up to Doja Cat’s predominantly rap album, Scarlet, which featured a handful of alt-leaning songs like “Agora Hills.” Listeners got introduced to the project with “Attention,” arguably one of her most lyrically exciting singles to date, before she rolled out fan favorites like “Paint The Town Red” and “Demons.” Despite all its critical acclaim, Scarlet debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, just two spots below her pop-heavy predecessor, Planet Her.

Maybe Vie will mark a return to what’s commercially worked best for Doja Cat, though it is funny considering she previously described albums like Planet Her and Hot Pink as "cash grabs." In a since-deleted tweet, the Grammy Award-winning musician told her fans, “Y’all fell for it. Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y’all weep for mediocre pop.”

Either way, she’s one of the most acclaimed artists in any genre, so the anticipation is there. At the time of reporting, Vie does not have a release date.