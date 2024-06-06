Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images and The Chosunilbo JNS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Don Toliver and j-hope Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Don Toliver and BTS’ j-hope have new music in the works together. On Tuesday (Jan. 21), during Louis Vuitton’s Men's Fall/Winter 2025 show, the pair previewed “LV Bag,” produced by Pharrell Williams.

“LV bag, mixed swag on me / Throwin' out cash, count A to Z / Shawty shake a**, get cash for free / Shawty shake a** for the Cash App fee,” Toliver, who sat front row at the show, spat in the record’s chorus.

The “ATTITUDE” hitmaker was among the many celebrities in attendance at Louis Vuitton’s PFW show, joined by his Cactus Jack Records label boss Travis Scott and Future. Shaboozey, house ambassador Pusha T, Shygirl, ASAP Nast and Skepta were also spotted at the event.

In mid-2024, Toliver debuted HARDSTONE PSYCHO — one of Rap-Up’s favorite rap albums of the year — alongside features from Teezo Touchdown, Scott, Future, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson and Metro Boomin. He later updated the 16-song offering with four new tracks as a part of the deluxe, including “GEEKED UP” featuring Yeat and “DONNY DARKO” with Lil Uzi Vert.

Afterward, the Houston star swept through major cities like Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, New York City and Toronto as a part of his “PSYCHO TOUR,” which saw Ski Mask The Slump God and Molly Santana as supporting acts after Teezo Touchdown dropped out.

As far as 2025 goes, fans could possibly get a follow-up to 2019’s JACKBOYS. Earlier in the month, Toliver reposted the trailer for the initial compilation project, home to records like “GATTI,” “WHAT TO DO?” and a remix of “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” among others.

j-hope, on the other hand, marks the latest BTS member to crossover into Hip Hop. In recent years, fans have been treated to RM and Megan Thee Stallion teaming on “Neva Play,” as well as Jung Kook working with Latto and Jack Harlow on “Seven” and “3D,” respectively.