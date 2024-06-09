Image Image Credit Screenshot of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Neva Play” video Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Neva Play” featuring BTS member RM has finally arrived. On Friday (Sept. 6), the pair debuted the single and its accompanying visuals, just one week after they initially announced the collaboration.

“They wanna smell what the hottie be cookin'/ They on rock when they see me at a bookin'/ Just know when it's time for me to get my lick back, all y'all finna be finished/ Aye, blue hair like Bulma, big chi-chis,” Megan said in reference to “Dragon Ball” characters Bulma and Chi-Chi. She then threw some shade at her haters later in the verse: “Mmm, I can't help that I'm that girl/ They be talkin', I don't care/ Beefin' with yourself because you do not exist in my world.”

Notably, Warren Fu and Carl Jones — the creative genius behind "The Boondocks" — teamed up to direct the single's high-energy music video. In several parts of the clip, Megan played pinball in an arcade, while RM fought crime as an animated version of himself in the latter half.

Though the artist hasn’t officially confirmed it, “Neva Play” could appear on Megan’s forthcoming deluxe album. On Tuesday (Sept. 3), she teased a likely reunion with Flo Milli during an AMA leading up to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which she’ll host on Sept. 11. The two rappers previously linked up on Latto’s “Sunday Service (Remix).”

Thursday (Sept. 5) saw Megan starring in a Pepsi commercial, in which she put her own spin on Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” The Houston Hottie was joined by the likes of NFL stars Derrick Henry, Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, and Josh Allen, who all played gladiators.

“I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the legends who appeared in this Gladiator campaign 20 years ago and proud to have carved my own new legacy,” Megan shared in a press release. “Pepsi really brought the worlds of music, sports, and entertainment together in a powerful way to set off the new NFL season. It was fun putting my creative flip on such an iconic Queen song, and I can’t wait for the Hotties to hear it!”