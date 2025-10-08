Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future performs during “Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour,” Chief Keef performs during 2025 Dreamville Music Festival, and Saweetie performing at Rolling Loud 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The 2025 lineup for Don’t Fall in Love Fest blends Latin and Hip Hop stars for a unique cross-genre experience.

The festival highlights the growing crossover between música Mexicana and Hip Hop, with acts like Banda MS and Snow Tha Product.

Tickets are available now for the November event, which will be held in San Bernardino, California.

Don’t Fall in Love Fest is returning for its second year on Nov. 22. On Tuesday (Oct. 7), event organizers revealed the 2025 lineup, which will see artists like Future, Chief Keef, Saweetie and plenty more taking the stage in San Bernardino, California.

On the bill are Latin heavyweights like Banda MS and Los Tucanes De Tijuana, along with artists such as Oscar Maydon, Neton Vega, Banda Machos, Clave Especial, Chuyin and Victor Mendivil. On the Hip Hop side, fans can also look forward to seeing Peysoh and Snow Tha Product bringing their best.

“Don’t Fall in Love Fest is back, and we’re coming back with full force,” founder Jesús Ortiz Paz said in a press statement. “Neton, Future, Chief Keef, Banda MS, música Mexicana meets rap across two stages. No one has done anything like this before, and after last year’s success, we can’t wait for fans to come celebrate the music, the culture and the energy with us.”

Tickets for the event are already available to shop via the festival’s website. While we wait for November, check out the flyer below.

Last year’s debut Don’t Fall in Love Festival drew a massive crowd of more than 20,000 attendees, thanks in large part to performances from Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. 2025 is shaping up to be just as big, especially with all the great music that’s coming from the lineup.

Future dropped not one but three albums in 2024, including WE DON’T TRUST YOU and the notably featureless MIXTAPE PLUTO. Of course, he’s also got more than a decade’s worth of classics to pull from. The same goes for Chief Keef, whose “Shake Dat” also took TikTok by storm in August.

As for Saweetie, her HELLA PRESSURE EP came out that same month. It housed “boffum” and “twinzzz,” among a few other bops.