MIXTAPE PLUTO is Future’s third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2024, the publication reported on Sunday (Sept. 29). The project contained 17 songs and, despite having no features, managed to ring in a whopping 129,000 in album-equivalent units domestically.

According to the outlet, 118,500 of the total amount came from SEA units — or on-demand official streams — while 10,000 were directly from album sales. It marked the Atlanta rapper’s third LP to achieve the feat this year, with the previous two being his Metro Boomin joint efforts WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU.

Future is now neck-and-neck with Eminem and Ye, each holding 11 No. 1s on the 200 chart. Interestingly, Drake is only two spots ahead, whereas JAY-Z is up by three. The Hot 100, however, is a completely different ball game, considering the “Mask Off” hitmaker has 15 — March’s “Like That” is his most recent to date.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate, Future said, “OH S**T! Three No. 1s is [crazy] work.” MIXTAPE PLUTO came packed with fan favorites such as “PLUTOSKI,” “LIL DEMON,” and “TEFLON DON,” to name a few. Before its full-length release, rumors surfaced that Travis Scott and Gunna were on the project, fueled mainly by some early leaks and teasers.

“WE DON’T TRUST YOU was more heavy on the universe building because people were only expecting one album — we were creating it like that purposefully. WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU has the most songs I’ve probably had on any album,” Metro said of their collaborative LPs earlier in the year.

The duo graced listeners with “All to Myself” featuring The Weeknd, “Type S**t” with Playboi Carti and Scott, and much more over the course of 42 tracks. While Future and the producer hit the road in promotion of both, the Freebandz founder has yet to announce a trek for MIXTAPE PLUTO.