Key Takeaways:

Drake’s $185 million private jet just got a serious glow-up ahead of his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour.” On Sunday (July 20), the Canadian rapper gave fans an inside look at the newly renovated Air Drake.

“When I first got my plane, I was in this hangar. It was probably one of the craziest moments of my life,” the “God’s Plan” hitmaker recalled in the video. “I actually didn't believe it until AJ told me, ‘I'm gonna get you the biggest jet in the game out of anybody. It'll be like you and the president, that's it.’”

The Boeing 767 received a “more luxurious, warmer” interior. Drake started the tour with what he called “the most important room right off the rip”: his bedroom. He then showed off the main lounge, which is now decked out with fur seats and updated pillows so, in his words, “nobody gets too worked up.”

“It used to be old and pink,” Drake said before cutting to earlier footage of the jet’s original design, which featured an all-white exterior with an OVO owl painted on the side. Among the flashiest new additions was a dedicated space for one of his favorite pastimes: gambling. He explained, “We have everything custom… Stake cards, Stake chips if you guys wanna play poker.”

Air Drake also has three bedrooms — though Drizzy didn’t confirm whether that includes his own — and more than enough seating to “put a movie on.”

Drake performed the first stop of his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour” at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Sunday. He’ll return again on Monday (July 21), followed by stops in Manchester, Amsterdam and Stockholm, among other major cities.