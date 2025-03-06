Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Brian Stukes / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are reuniting for a 2025 summer tour across the U.K. and Europe.

The “$ome $pecial $hows” run kicks off July 20 in Birmingham and will end in September.

Fans can expect a mix of new tracks from ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ and classic Drake hits.

Drake is finally touring Europe again after nearly six years, and he’s bringing PARTYNEXTDOOR along with him. On Tuesday (June 3), the “God’s Plan” rapper officially announced his “$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Summer Tour,” set to begin in July.

According to Drake Related, the Canadian rapper’s website, he’ll be performing both “old and new” songs from his discography. The tour kicks off on July 20 at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena — just a week after his three-night Wireless Festival run — then will move on to Manchester, Amsterdam, and more cities throughout Europe.

Presale tickets open Thursday (June 5) at noon local time, with general sales starting Friday (June 6) at the same time. While we wait, check out the official flyer below.

What Songs Is Drake Performing During His “$ome $pecial $hows Tour”?

Given the tour’s name, fans can definitely look forward to hearing Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR perform tracks from their collaborative project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The Valentine's Day drop spawned a handful of heaters, including “SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” “DIE TRYING,” and the OVO labelhead’s solo cut “NOKIA.”

When it comes to the “old” songs Drake promised, your guess is as good as ours, but since it’s his first time touring Europe in quite a while, there’s obviously no shortage of beloved albums and hits he could revisit.

Drake Still Has Unfinished Business In Australia

It’s worth mentioning that Drake still has some unfinished business with his “The Anita Max Win Tour,” which swept through several cities in Australia and New Zealand. In February, he had to cancel shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland due to a “scheduling conflict.” His team said at the time, “We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

Fans stateside, meanwhile, aren’t exactly happy about waiting for him to announce another North American run. Under Drake Related’s recent post, one user jokingly commented, “Drake, I’m sure it is not your intention to piss me off. Please put up the USA tour dates.” Another added, “We still love you in America, bro.” Maybe he’s saving the big return for his next solo project, but either way, the anticipation is clearly there.