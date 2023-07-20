Image Image Credit Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U dropped at midnight on Friday (Feb. 14), and much like we expected, the pair delivered some seriously good music.

The 21-song project kicks off with the duo paying homage to Toronto’s CN Tower on the aptly titled opener. From there, tracks like “MOTH BALLS” and “SOMETHING ABOUT YOU” further prove their collaborative magic, delivering even more late-night, toxic love anthems. Hands down, one of the best of the lineup is “CRYING IN CHANEL,” which, despite not having any contributions from PND, saw Drake trying to measure love in designer tags.

Given the timing of the release, many fans assumed they’d be getting a full R&B project. Luckily, that wasn’t the case because the rap-leaning tracks are arguably where the Toronto rapper shines the most. Take “GIMMIE A HUG,” for example, where he responds to Ye’s “elimination of Drake” comments and 2024’s rap beef. Then there’s “NOKIA,” which sees him leaning all the way into the disco-pop sounds popularized in the ’90s.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has some stellar moments on the project, too. He appeared on nearly every hook across the 74-minute release and much like Drake, got his own solo moment by way of “DEEPER.” There are also a few surprise guests on the LP: Ice Spice, Yebba and Latin chart-climber Chino Pacas.

By the end of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, it’s safe to say the pair accomplished their mission. Drake let it be known he still has staying power, while PARTYNEXTDOOR showed why he’s long overdue for his flowers. See what social media had to say about the album below.

Drake’s “The Anita Max Win Tour” is expected to resume on Sunday (Feb. 16) at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. He’ll perform at the venue for another three nights — likely with PARTYNEXTDOOR, who joined him onstage earlier in the week — before taking on Brisbane and Auckland, New Zealand. After that, let’s just hope they have enough sense to bring $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on the road stateside.