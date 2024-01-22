Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is returning to Australia for the first time in over eight years. On Thursday (Nov. 28) night, he announced “The Anita Max Win Tour.”

Kicking off with two back-to-back nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Feb. 9-10, 2025, the trek will later make its way to Sydney and Brisbane. Drake is expected to conclude his arena run at Auckland, New Zealand’s Spark Arena on Feb. 28 and March 1.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday (Dec. 3), while the general public can snag theirs beginning Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. local time. Take a look at the announcement post below.

Drake's "The Anita Max Win Tour" takes its name from his 2023 year-end livestream on Kick, where he introduced an “alter ego” dubbed Anita Max Wynn. The moniker is a play on “I need a max win,” which typically references landing the biggest payout on a slot machine.

In January of the following year, he dropped merchandise featuring the cartoon character. Available in black and aqua, two trucker hats arrived with dollar sign motifs and the Stake logo alongside mesh paneling in the back. The official promo clip for the launch included cameos from live streamers Kai Cenat, Adin Ross and xQc — the last-mentioned streamer’s broadcast is where he actually announced "The Anita Max Win Tour."

It’s worth mentioning that Drake’s most recent arena run was the "It's All a Blur Tour” with 21 Savage and, by extension, his "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?" which saw J. Cole, Lil Durk and 21 Savage lend their presence to select stops.

Musically, the Canadian hitmaker is gearing up to release a joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR. However, he’s also shared quite a few loose singles on the heels of his beef with Kendrick Lamar, such as “No Face,” the Latto-assisted “Housekeeping Knows,” “Green Blue Red” and “It’s Up,” featuring Savage and Young Thug.