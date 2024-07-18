Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images and Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake popped out at Latto’s Toronto show on Thursday (Nov. 7) night. The “Brokey” rapper, who performed at HISTORY as a part of her “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour,” opened her headlining set with a warm welcome from the Canadian star.

“Before you get started, ‘cause I know you’re ‘bout to take ‘em on a journey, but please make some noise for this girl. She’s killing s**t right now,” Drake said in a clip shared online. Latto responded, “Toronto, this is my first headlining show in the motherf**kin’ 6ix,” before segueing into “There She Go” from her most recent LP.

Later in the show, Drake returned to do a live rendition of “Housekeeping Knows,” his and Latto’s first-ever collaboration. The record arrived in August alongside a VHS-style video starring the Atlanta rapper and her sister, Brooklyn Nikole. It notably sampled DJ Ttime’s 2017 track “Ride Da Stick.”

Latto’s “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour” will resume on Monday (Nov. 11) at Detroit’s Fox Theatre before sweeping through Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco and Las Vegas, to name a few cities. The trek is slated to conclude in Denver on Dec. 7.

Joining her as supporting acts are KARRAHBOOO and Mariah the Scientist, the latter of whom also hopped back on the road on Thursday night. She momentarily stepped away from the show run following Young Thug’s release from prison.

In July, Latto showed support for Drake when asked about his beef with Kendrick Lamar in a sit-down with Billboard. Regarding her favorite track to come out of the feud, she told the publication, “Probably ‘Family Matters.’ We [were] leaving from a Mariah the Scientist concert and they said Drake dropped another one. I played that s**t the whole ride home, and then sitting in front of the house, I’m like, ‘Hold on, just play it again!’ That was the one.”