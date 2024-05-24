Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Staff visa Getty Images and Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier in the week, internet sensations Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed joined forces to play Minecraft on one of its most difficult settings: hardcore. On Tuesday (Aug. 20) night, the New York native got a message from Drake, who was understandably confused about the video game's purpose.

Cenat said, “[Drake] just texted me and said, ‘What’s the point of this game? How do you even beat it?’ He literally said it.” IShowSpeed responded, “Tell Drake you gotta put up damn-near 100 hours of non-stop [work].”

Minecraft’s website notes that the game has no specific goal, so its users get to make their own rules. To “win,” players need to take down the Ender Dragon — a feat Cenat and IShowSpeed humorously failed at on their first go.

In 2023, the two-time Streamy Award winner attended Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The self-coined 6 God later referenced him on April’s “Push Ups”: “You done rolled deep to this; it's not f**kin' deep enough / Beggin' Kai Cenat, boy, you not f**kin' beatin' us.”

Meanwhile, in July, Cenat previewed the yet-to-be-released “Supersoak” by Drake and Lil Yachty, who was seemingly removed from the final cut. Sampling from Mr_Hotspot’s “Goodness Gracious,” the Canadian star led the chorus with lines like, “Watching the moves and playin’ it close / S.O.D., super soaked / Rainy days isn’t hers, matchin’ coat.” As of now, there’s no word on when the song will officially drop.

However, Drake has been keeping fans busy in 2024. He has unveiled everything from snippets of his Certified Lover Boy studio sessions to exclusive artwork and concept sketches earlier this month. Fans also got three new tracks: “It’s Up” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red” and “Housekeeping Knows” with Latto.

Cenat, on the other hand, welcomed several celebrity guests on his streams over the past few months. Some notable appearances include Ice Spice, Kevin Hart, Tyla and Lil Yachty.