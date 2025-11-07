Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake’s return to acting includes a surprise cameo in Canadian comedy “The Office Movers.”

The Toronto native appears in a hilarious scene where his character riffs on the meaning of “guy.”

The show is created by Jermaine “Jae” and Trevaunn “Trey” Richards who are longtime collaborators of Drake from his More Life era.

Before he became the internationally known rapper, singer and songwriter we know today, Drake was first introduced to the world as an actor on "Degrassi." Recently, the 6 God dusted off his acting talents to appear in Canadian streaming service Crave’s “The Office Movers” series.

Though Drizzy only makes a quick cameo in the trailer for the show’s second season, he took to Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 6) to share his hilarious scene.

“Like, you guys have movers, but do you guys have guys, you know, like real guys?” Drake’s character asks in the clip. His question only leads to more comedic confusion as he tries to distinguish between guys, as in the movers, and “guys,” as in… well, that’s still unclear.

“It’s not making sense to you?” asks Drake’s character. “Maybe I’m not even speaking English. I don’t know. Maybe I’m speaking Guyanese. Everything we use to live is made in Guywan. You understand what I'm saying? I’m losing it, bro.”

“The Office Movers” is a comedy about two brothers with a moving business, navigating Toronto’s commercial office scene with plenty of local slang and comedic shenanigans along the way. The series was renewed for a third season ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Friday (Nov. 7). The “Passionfruit” rapper is reportedly a friend of the show’s creators, Jermaine “Jae” and Trevaunn “Trey” Richards. Both appeared in sketches and samples on their high-profile collaborator’s More Life album.

“‘The Office Movers’ is a hilarious slapstick comedy that also has some heart,” said Justin Stockman, the vice president of Content Development & Programming at Bell Media in a statement. “Jae and Trey’s sharp, culture-savvy comedy keeps the show perfectly tuned to the pulse of the moment, and we’re ecstatic they’ve landed a special appearance by one of Canada’s most iconic cultural ambassadors.”

You can’t say Drake doesn’t still have fans in high places. While you have to be in Canada to stream the new six-episode season of “The Office Movers” on Crave, you can watch its official trailer below.