Drake and Ebro Darden probably won’t be making amends any time soon. On Monday (Dec. 15), during the first episode of “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show,” the radio host revealed the wild DMs he allegedly got from Drizzy over the weekend.

About halfway through the show, Darden shared a screenshot of messages Drake supposedly sent at 3:30 a.m. One read, “Die slower, p**sy.” The “Hotline Bling” artist followed it with another: “We got some s**t for [you].”

In response, Darden brought up Drake’s rap beef with Kendrick Lamar last year. “Relax. You're salty about losing to Kendrick. You're not mad at me… Love, bro," he wrote. Take a look below.

During “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show,” Peter Rosenberg said Darden gave a “really good response,” then joked that the radio host should sue the way Drake did in his legal battle with United Music Group. “If I were you, I would do what Drake would do: sue. [That] feels like a threat,” he said. “I’m going to court like you, Drizzy.”

“Yo, Rosenberg, you got lawyers in your family. You’re Jewish. Who you got for me?” Darden replied, before cracking a joke about “Ebro in the Morning” getting axed by HOT 97. He hilariously said, “Line ‘em up. I mean, look, I lost one of my jobs, though, so I need that good rate.”

On Sunday (Dec. 14), Darden accused Drake of being “right wing” after the rapper left an axe emoji under a repost of the longtime radio host discussing why “Ebro in the Morning” was ending. In the video, Darden claimed HOT 97 put him on the chopping block because they wanted his “s**t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive s**t out the way.”

“They give a f**k about access,” he said. “They give a f**k about going with their little nerdy friends to the concerts because that helps them raise money. They’ve been trying to get to me for years, bro.”