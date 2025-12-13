Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A snowy hockey video from Drake has fans speculating about his next album, Iceman.

Lyrics from 21 Savage’s new album include a direct reference to Drake’s Iceman persona.

Drake confirmed there will be at least one more livestream before the album drops, featuring unreleased tracks.

Drake keeps dropping hints that his next solo album, Iceman, is on the way. On Saturday (Dec. 13), the “God’s Plan” rapper posted a video of himself playing hockey out in the snow.

Shared on Instagram, the clip showed Drake shooting a puck across an outdoor ice rink covered in October’s Very Own logos, courtesy of Sherwood. “Ice for what,” he captioned the post, seemingly referencing “Nice For What” from 2018’s Scorpion.

“I’ve seen enough. Suit up, the [Toronto Maple] Leafs need you,” one user said in the comments, joking about a possible NHL debut. “Bro, did you put a hockey rink in your backyard?!” another user hilariously asked, while someone else called it a “Canadian citizenship test.”

Unsurprisingly, there were also many references to Wayne Gretzky, whom Drake name-dropped on February’s “NOKIA.” See the post below.

On Friday (Dec. 12), Drake appeared on 21 Savage’s surprise fourth studio album, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?, where he referenced Iceman on “MR RECOUP.” The Canadian artist spat, “Damn, Alex Moss, that's a really big chain / Really, it's no wonder why my neck is in pain / Damn, Iceman, your initials just changed / Mr. Recoup, that's my other nickname.”

There’s no telling when the project will drop, though Drake told Complex last month that there will be at least one more livestream before it arrives. “The finale will be our best work,” he teased. Across the three broadcasts so far, fans have heard songs like “What Did I Miss?” featuring vocals from EVÎN, the Central Cee-assisted “Which One,” “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2,” and “DOG HOUSE” with Julia Wolf and Yeat.

In that same conversation, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker said the “biggest misconception” about the streams is the assumption that they’re simple to execute. “When you try to do something new or different, people can be overly critical before really understanding what it takes,” he explained.