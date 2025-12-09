Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake performs during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The OVO x Marvel collection drops on Friday (Dec. 12) and features characters like Wolverine and Ghost Rider.

Fans believe there could be a coded reference to Drake’s next album, Iceman.

OVO’s recent collabs with Disney, Chelsea FC and NCAA teams show a pattern of strategic cultural tie-ins.

October's Very Own is on a serious collaboration streak right now. On Monday (Dec. 8), the Drake-founded imprint teased a new collection with Marvel set to arrive on Friday (Dec. 12).

Shared through Instagram Stories, the upcoming drop will feature pieces inspired by some of Marvel’s most familiar heroes and villains — possibly including one that shares a name with Drake’s next solo album, Iceman. For anyone who needs a refresher, the X-Men universe has a character known as Iceman (Robert "Bobby" Louis Drake).

Judging from what’s been shown so far, fans can expect at least one X-Men hero: Wolverine. In a post uploaded on Tuesday (Dec. 9), OVO previewed several items, like a black hoodie and a brown tee featuring the super mutant and his retractable blades.

Among the other pieces to look forward to are a Venom-themed skateboard, a black jacket with Ghost Rider across the back, and a few items featuring Doctor Doom. For now, all anyone can do is wait for Friday and see what the full slate looks like.

In February, OVO debuted its Valentine's Day collection in collaboration with Disney, which introduced several pink pieces for the season. The lifestyle brand also teamed up with a handful of college basketball programs — Louisiana State University, Georgetown University and Duke University being among them — for hoodies, varsity jackets and sweats.

Then in July, OVO and Chelsea FC enlisted Central Cee to model a few looks from their joint release. That came on top of the NFL and MLB collaborations that we tend to get every year.

So far, Drake has heightened anticipation for Iceman with three livestream installments, plus singles like “Which One,” the Yeat and Julia Wolf-assisted “DOG HOUSE,” and “What Did I Miss?”