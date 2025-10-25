Image Image Credit Campbell Dunn / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake poses for a photo in the suite during Game One of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake showed up at Game 1 of the World Series in Toronto to celebrate his 39th birthday and support the Blue Jays.

He wore his custom Crown Jewel chain and a Don Bosco jacket.

The moment capped off a big day that included six new diamond RIAA certifications.

Drake spent his 39th birthday at none other than the World Series. On Friday (Oct. 24) night, the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in his hometown, with the “God’s Plan” rapper in attendance.

“What up, what up. Biggest 6ixer, live from — oh you gotta see the Jays at the bottom — live from the World Series on my birthday,” Drake said in a video shared by MLB on social media. “You see the whole city came out tonight. Shout out to the Jays. We’re down right now, but we've been here before.”

He might've been their good luck charm, considering the Blue Jays ended up crushing the Dodgers 11-4 in Game 1. See the post below.

At the game, Drake wore a Don Bosco Eagles letterman jacket paired with his custom Crown Jewel chain. The diamond-encrusted piece featured a CN Tower pendant surrounded by several of Toronto’s iconic teams: the Raptors, the Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays.

He first debuted the Alex Moss-designed chain following the release of For All The Dogs in 2023. “A project with my brother for ending it in the sixth and dropping on the 6th in the six,” Drake said at the time.

Earlier that day, the self-proclaimed 6 God celebrated his birthday with 16 new RIAA certifications. Among the six songs and albums reaching diamond status were Take Care, “Passionfruit,” “Nice for What,” the Lil Wayne-assisted “The Motto,” “Headlines,” and “Nonstop.”

Meanwhile, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message alongside a photo of them together. “Happy Birthday to my baby boy. What a time to celebrate with the ones you love,” he captioned the post.

Up next, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker is preparing to drop his next solo album, Iceman. So far, he’s built anticipation with singles like “What Did I Miss?,” “Which One,” and “DOG HOUSE.”