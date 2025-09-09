Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake's new single “DOG HOUSE,” featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat, first premiered during an episode of Drake’s “Iceman” livestream.

A Yeat lyric has fans speculating about a possible Kendrick Lamar diss.

The release adds to Drake’s recent run of high-profile collaborations during his European tour.

On Monday (Sept. 8), Drake officially released “DOG HOUSE,” a single featuring singer Julia Wolf and rapper Yeat. Fans first got a taste of the collaboration on the third episode of the Canadian star’s “Iceman” livestream series.

Wolf’s entrance felt pretty haunting on the Smash David, Bosley and BNYX–produced offering. “When they’re out searching for my body, I don’t know who they’ll find,” she sings before taunting, “Tell ‘em to search my house, I bet they find you face down.” It’s an ominous opening that leans into her moody aesthetic and builds tension before Drake jumps in with the hook: “Shout out to her ex, he a crash out / Took too many pills, he a crash out / She in Hidden Hills in a glass house / I like what I saw and so I cashed out.”

From there, Drake’s verse becomes a playground of references. He jokes, “Daddy Mac’ll make her / Kris Kross’ll make her / Jump out to Jamaica,” before running through snapshots of late-night trips, photo dumps and drug references. In between the jabs, he folds in rap lineage, pairing a nod to Biggie’s “One More Chance” with his own Views smash, “One Dance.”

Towards the end, Yeat injects his signature style, rapping, “F**k a money tree, I’m a cash cow / If I ain’t give a f**k then, I don’t give a f**k now.” The line could be a subtle dig at Kendrick Lamar, who popularized the phrase on his and Jay Rock’s good kid, m.A.A.d city collab, “Money Trees.”

The single arrived as Drake continues his massive European tour. After headlining London’s Wireless Festival in July, he is scheduled to perform in Berlin on Thursday (Sept. 11) and Sunday (Sept. 14), followed by three shows in Munich and a pair of concerts in Hamburg later this month.

“DOG HOUSE” follows a string of recent collaborations for Drake, including “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2” with Cash Cobain and PARTYNEXTDOOR and “Which One” with Central Cee. For his co-stars, the track also marks key releases: Yeat’s first feature since dropping his Dangerous Summer EP back in August, and Wolf’s return after releasing her third LP, PRESSURE, in May.