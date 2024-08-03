Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Look-alike contests are all the rage nowadays after several celebrity look-alike competitions have gone viral on social media. Saturday night (Dec. 14), Drake offered $10,000 as a grand prize for the look-alike contest in his honor. The Toronto party featured hundreds of people, with dozens of men and women participating for the reward.

When the For All The Dogs emcee caught wind of the contest he exclaimed, “I’m adding 10 bands to the look-alike contest, as the main prize.” The party organizer stated, “Just give me a minute to stop hyperventilating this moment. I can’t believe this is [your] account and [you] know about this omg I love you.”

When commenting on the contest, one fan shared, “People having fun and yall dislikes it cause it’s Drake. like yall don’t dress up as other people during occasions like 90s parties etc. yall reaching.” Someone else stated, “Definitely was a good idea. Drake should have made the contest on social media tho and reward the real fans a possible chance to win that money. It would have gotten a lot more of his old or new fans more involved! Trolls would have gotten involved too. But who cares! still a good idea.”

Another user stated, “Funny thing is, since Drake Always have an identity crisis they all win.” Drake is seemingly always keeping a watchful eye when being referenced on social media. Speaking on his mindset following the rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, he shared that his mind, body and spirit were intact. The bar spitter will be heading on the road in Australia and New Zealand for the first time in over eight years. The tour will be run from Feb. 9, 2025, to March 1.

While there have been no updates on the pending collaboration album with R&B superstar PARTYNEXTDOOR, as Drake has made it clear that he has an issue with his current music distributor, Universal Music Group. According to Billboard, his legal notice stated, “UMG did not rely on chance or even ordinary business practice,” while pushing Lamar’s hit chart-topping single “Not Like Us.” He also filed a second pre-action petition that aimed at Spotify shortly after the first petition was filed.