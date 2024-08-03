Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are back teasing their forthcoming collaborative album on social media. Although Drake is scheduled for legal proceedings against Universal Music Group and Spotify, that may not be in the way of him unloading his new R&B-leaning album with his fellow OVO member.

Late Saturday evening (Dec. 21), Drake shared an Instagram story with nothing but three dollar sign GIFs, tagging PND and no further explanation. This is a common theme in any reference to the project from members of the Toronto-based music camp. PARTYNEXTDOOR rarely drops multiple projects within succession, so fans are excited at the idea of getting a new full-length album from him so close to his latest solo project, PND4.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have a longstanding history of collaborations, spanning all the way back to PND’s first self-titled album in 2013. Since then, they have connected on multiple songs, including, “Members Only,” “Come and See Me,” “Recognize,” “Since Way Back” and many more.

There is no shortage of excitement regarding fans seeing Drake’s next steps following his highly publicized battle with Compton’s Kendrick Lamar and the legal action shortly after. Despite facing widespread opposition from the industry, he has still unloaded tracks featuring 21 Savage, Young Thug and Latto as a part of his recent “100 Gigs” drops.

On his recent track “No Face,” the popular emcee rapped, “N**gas got lit off the features I skated on/ I gotta know, I gotta know/ How you get lit off the n**ga you hatin' on?/ Numbers untouchable, they got the data wrong/ This is the moment I know they been prayin' on.”

While the narrative paints Drake as defeated following his battle with Lamar, he has been popping out more and more on social media, interacting with fans like always. The “Away From Home” recording artist recently offered $10,000 as a grand prize for a Drake look-alike contest in his hometown. After reaching out to the event organizer, they responded saying, “Just give me a minute to stop hyperventilating this moment. I can’t believe this is [your] account and [you] know about this omg I love you.”

Listen to Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s most recent collaboration, “Members Only” from his latest full-length album For All The Dogs.